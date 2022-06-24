The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Clorox worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clorox by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.47. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.