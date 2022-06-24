The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $237,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

