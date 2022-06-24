The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $162.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

CVX stock opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.83 and a 200 day moving average of $149.63.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $119,040,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

