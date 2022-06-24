The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $175.68

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.68 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 177.05 ($2.17), with a volume of 96337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.60 ($2.21).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,677.61). Also, insider Damien Maltarp bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($26,702.60).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

