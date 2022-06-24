The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 9th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 111.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.