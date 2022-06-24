The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider David Grant Purchases 5,000 Shares

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRSGet Rating) insider David Grant purchased 5,000 shares of Reject Shop stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.12 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$15,600.00 ($10,833.33).

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37.

Reject Shop Company Profile

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers grocery and confectionery products; home and garden products, such as cleaning, kitchen and dining, garden, hardware, home storage and organization, bedding, and home décor products; health and wellbeing products comprising toiletries, fashion accessories, and clothing; pet care products; craft and stationery products; gifts, toys, and party products, such as cards and wraps, and partyware; and electrical accessories.

