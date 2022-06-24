The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $15.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

COCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

COCO opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,715,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 30.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

