Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.

THR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

NYSE THR opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.35.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,500 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Thames purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,545.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,867 shares of company stock worth $186,906 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

