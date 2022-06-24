Tiaa Fsb Acquires 5,522 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $235.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.55 and its 200 day moving average is $316.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

