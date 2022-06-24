Tiaa Fsb Has $15.71 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 254,783 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

