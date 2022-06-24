Tiaa Fsb Has $39.59 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 159,650 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 297,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 299,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 311,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

