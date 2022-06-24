Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,302.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,600.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

