Tiaa Fsb Purchases 69,660 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 317.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

