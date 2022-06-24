Tiaa Fsb Takes $10.41 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,405,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of MET opened at $61.33 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

