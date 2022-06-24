Tiaa Fsb Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $485.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.39, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

