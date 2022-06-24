Timken (NYSE:TKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.85

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.85 and last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 1665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Get Timken alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth about $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Timken by 101.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $29,661,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.