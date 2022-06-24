Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 502,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 376,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The firm has a market cap of C$45.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.
About Tower Resources (CVE:TWR)
Featured Articles
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.