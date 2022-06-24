Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,280,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $198.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.27.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.56.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

