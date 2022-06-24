Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

