Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $173.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.70. The company has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

