Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,977 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.95. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

