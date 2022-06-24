Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,239 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.