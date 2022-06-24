Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.