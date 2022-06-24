Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.13. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.