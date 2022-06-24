Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

