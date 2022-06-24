Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $398,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

