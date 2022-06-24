Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

