Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 125 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $228.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.11. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $304.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

