Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 710,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.23.

Shares of COF opened at $104.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

