Truist Financial Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $149.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CPT opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.65. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.