Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $20,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100,691 shares in the company, valued at $5,226,179.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $21,093.75.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $18,750.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,562.50.

TYME stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.