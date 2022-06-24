Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $924,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Unilever by 59.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $4,542,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $60.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

