United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.41

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 305286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,364,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 894,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 221,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,414 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

