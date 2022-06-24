UUV Aquabotix Ltd (ASX:UUV) Insider Winton Willesee Buys 29,687,500 Shares

UUV Aquabotix Ltd (ASX:UUV – Get Rating) insider Winton Willesee bought 29,687,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,687.50 ($20,616.32).
The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.
About UUV Aquabotix (Get Rating)
