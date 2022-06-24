UUV Aquabotix Ltd (ASX:UUV) Insider Winton Willesee Buys 29,687,500 Shares

UUV Aquabotix Ltd (ASX:UUV – Get Rating) insider Winton Willesee bought 29,687,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,687.50 ($20,616.32).

The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

About UUV Aquabotix

UUV Aquabotix Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of unmanned underwater vehicles in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

