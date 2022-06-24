Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $64.65 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up about 5.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of Montreal worth $64,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $93.43 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

