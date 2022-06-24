Value Partners Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,969 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 4.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $58,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $410.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

