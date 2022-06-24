VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.82% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000.

NYSEARCA MOTI opened at $28.66 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $36.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55.

