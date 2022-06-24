Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.31

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.31 and last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 47204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,449,000 after buying an additional 249,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,687,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,972,000 after buying an additional 114,750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,348,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,391,000 after buying an additional 281,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the period.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

