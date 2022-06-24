Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $196.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

