Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $349.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

