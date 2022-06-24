Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 315.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,286,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

