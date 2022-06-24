Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 995,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

