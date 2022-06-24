Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) CFO Fuad Ahmad Buys 5,000 Shares

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) CFO Fuad Ahmad purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $16,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $466.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.67. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth $58,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.