Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Venus Concept stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.57%. The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Venus Concept news, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 933,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,318.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 115,000 shares of company stock worth $82,850. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 21,169,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751,601 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Madryn Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $2,857,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $1,824,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 329,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Venus Concept (Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.