Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Veracyte by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Veracyte by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Veracyte by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCYT stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

