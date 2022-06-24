Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $307.00

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 307.40 ($3.77), with a volume of 125091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.40 ($4.03).

Several research firms have recently commented on VSVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 485 ($5.94) to GBX 375 ($4.59) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 464.83 ($5.69).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 337.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 387.24. The stock has a market cap of £829.37 million and a PE ratio of 8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.