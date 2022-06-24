Videndum (LON:VID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,242.00

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,242 ($15.21) and last traded at GBX 1,299.35 ($15.92), with a volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,300 ($15.92).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.48) price target on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Videndum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £587.41 million and a P/E ratio of 23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.