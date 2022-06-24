Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 61,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

V stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $373.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.19. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.