Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc Purchases 101,400 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 101,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $535,392.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,115,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 376,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,160.00.

Shares of VYGR opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 224.48%. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 620.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 75,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

