Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $141.93

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $141.93 and last traded at $142.85, with a volume of 1137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average is $180.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

